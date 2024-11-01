Two new Salik toll gates in Dubai to activate on Nov. 24

Two new toll gates will begin operation in Dubai on November 24, increasing the total number of toll gates in the city from eight to ten, Salik PJSC announced on Friday, November 1.

The new gates will be located at the Business Bay Crossing on Al Khail Road and in Al Safa South on Sheikh Zayed Road, situated between Al Meydan Street and Umm Al Sheif Street.

Authorities said that these locations were selected following extensive traffic studies aimed at alleviating congestion in the area.

The Roads and Transport Authority directed the Salik Company, the operator of Dubai’s toll gates, to establish the new gates to improve traffic flow.

As Dubai continues to grow, these additions to the toll system are expected to enhance mobility and reduce delays for commuters.