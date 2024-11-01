‘Surreal moment’ for Julie Anne San Jose as Ginebra calendar girl

A “surreal moment” was how “Kapuso” singer and actress Julie Anne San Jose described her selection as model for the Ginebra 2025 calendar.

The Asia’s Limitless Star was officially introduced as the Ginebra Calendar Girl 2025 at a grand event on Oct. 30, at the Diamond Hotel in Manila.

“Parang hindi pa ako nakakahinga masyado. Because talagang napaka-surreal na moment na ito para sa akin. And actually para sa ating lahat, medyo nakakagulat siya. But I’m just very happy to be part of it,” San Jose told NewsWatch Plus anchor Paolo Abrera in an interview.

San Jose said this is a new role for her.

“Panibagong blessing at panibagong opportunity talaga ito para po sa akin. Of course, I mean, bago kasi siya. And katulad ng sinasabi ko, I’ve never done anything like this before,” she added.

She added that the project was not an easy task.

“Medyo naging challenging sa akin and actually hindi na para sa akin but the whole team really worked hard for this. You know, from the concept itself pa lang talagang pinag-isipan, pinaghandaan because ito ay yung references namin ay yung iconic artworks na mga iconic artists,” she added.

After the calendar project, the singer indicated that a lot more is in store.

“Expect more. Siguro music, more concerts. And I’m very excited, of course, sa mga projects ng Ginebra San Miguel because I really am looking forward to going to different parts of the Philippines,” she added.