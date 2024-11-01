Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos would ‘rather not’ comment on Duterte’s exhuming late father’s remains remark

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

File photos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declined to comment on recent remarks made by Vice President Sara Duterte regarding his father’s remains at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.

“I’d rather not,” Marcos said when asked for a response during his visit to his late father’s tomb on Friday, Nov. 1.

Last month, Duterte disclosed that she had told Marcos’ sister, Senator Imee Marcos, she would exhume the former president’s remains if attacks against her did not cease.

“One of these days, I will go there. I will get the body of your father and throw it in the West Philippine Sea,” said Duterte.

When questioned if his relationship with the Vice President had reached “a point of no return,” Marcos replied, “Let’s talk about it some other time.”

During the visit to his late father’s tomb, Marcos was accompanied by his mother, former first lady Imelda Marcos, and several supporters.

The president expressed that, for his father to “rest in peace,” there is a need to continue his father’s legacy and unfinished work.

“Alam ninyo pagka mayroon tayong patay nakalagay diyan RIP, rest in peace. Siyempre ‘yan din ang ninanais natin para sa aking ama. Ngunit hindi sapat na sasabihin lang natin rest in peace,” said Marcos.

“Para mag-rest in peace ang aking ama, kailangan ipagpatuloy natin ang trabahong sinimulan niya, ipagpatuloy natin ang pagpaganda ng Pilipinas, at ang pagmamahal sa Pilipino,” he added.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

