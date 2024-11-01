Marcos urges Filipinos to honor values, loved ones on All Saints’ Day

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. joined Filipinos in commemorating All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day, urging the nation to reflect on values and honor the memories of those who contributed to the country’s progress.

In a statement, Marcos highlighted these days of remembrance as an opportunity for reflection and renewal.

“I join all Filipino Catholics in the Philippines and around the world in observing All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day,” he said, highlighting those who “paved the way for our present prosperity through their example of faith and love for others.”

Marcos also reflected on All Souls’ Day as a moment to recall the sacrifices and service of those who have passed.

“This is the opportune moment to fortify our bond for the betterment of our spiritual life, not only with the divine but also with one another,” he said.

Marcos further encouraged Filipinos to emulate the virtues of saints, such as compassion, kindness, and humility, adding that All Saints’ Day is a reminder to live in a way that honors these qualities.

He also called on Filipinos to reconnect with family, visit the graves of their loved ones, and offer prayers of gratitude.

“May this remind us of the values that shall endure through us as a nation: faith, resilience, and hope,” he said, urging the public to live with love and compassion in pursuit of the common good.