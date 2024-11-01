LIST: Philippine holidays for 2025

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has issued a proclamation on the official list of regular holidays and special non-working days for 2025 through Proclamation No. 727, signed on Oct. 30 by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin.

Here are the holidays to look forward to next year:

Regular Holidays

New Year’s Day – January 1 (Wednesday)

Araw ng Kagitingan – April 9 (Wednesday)

Maundy Thursday – April 17

Good Friday – April 18

Labor Day – May 1 (Thursday)

Independence Day – June 12 (Thursday)

National Heroes Day – August 25 (Last Monday of August)

Bonifacio Day – November 30 (Sunday)

Christmas Day – December 25 (Thursday)

Rizal Day – December 30 (Tuesday)

Special Non-Working Days

Ninoy Aquino Day – August 21 (Thursday)

All Saints’ Day – November 1 (Saturday)

Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary – December 8 (Monday)

Last Day of the Year – December 31 (Wednesday)

Special Working Day

EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary– February 25 (Tuesday)

Additional Special Non-Working Days

Chinese New Year – January 29 (Wednesday)

Black Saturday– April 19

Christmas Eve – December 24 (Wednesday)

All Saints’ Day Eve** – October 31 (Friday)

Dates for ‘Eidul Fitr’ and ‘Eidul Adha’ will be announced separately, based on lunar calendar observations. The National Commission on Muslim Filipinos will recommend the final dates to the President.

The Department of Labor and Employment will issue guidelines for observing these holidays.

July 27 a special non-working day

Marcos has also issued Proclamation No. 729 declaring the founding anniversary of Iglesia ni Cristo on July 27, 2025 as a special non-working day nationwide.

Malacanang said the proclamation would give members of the religious group the opportunity to participate in the occasion.