Filipino school in Doha inducts new set of PTA board of directors, officers for SY 2024-2025

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report22 mins ago

Supplied photo

The Philippine School Doha (PSD), an academic institution in Qatar, has elected a new set of PTA Board of Directors through a proper electoral process, with participation from 218 elected homeroom presidents and class advisers.

PSD provides education for thousands of students across all levels, from Preschool to Senior High School. With the support of its newly elected PTA Board of Directors, the school is poised to create impactful projects for the school year 2024-2025.

Declared PTA Board of Directors were Dr. Dianne Kristine Joy Closa Bonsol, FPCP (President), Mrs. Venia Tolentino, RN, MAN (Vice-President), Mrs. Laiza Ramos (Secretary), Ar/EnP Arecles Aycardo Balde (Treasurer), Mrs. Jolly Espaldon, CPA (Auditor), Engr. Chief Marck de Castro (Business Manager), Mr. Rex Wong (Public Relations Officer); and the Parent Representatives are Engr. Timothy A. Castro, Mr. Marcos Alberto Libor and Mrs. Charmaine P. Maco.

Joining the Executive Board are the appointed Teacher Representatives from different departments: Mrs. Wilma Lyn B. Regalado, MAT (Preschool), Mrs. Maribel D. Lentejas, MAEd (Primary), Mr. Jherosam M. Samonte, MAT (Intermediate), Ms. Jeralyn Y. Buggay, MAEd (Junior High School), Dr. Allen Vidas A. Rosima and Dr. Dave B. Buragay (Senior High School).

The PTA Officers and Board of Directors’ Oath-taking and Induction Ceremony happened on October 24 that was also attended by the school’s OIC Dr. Lorina Villanueva, the Department Vice Principals and the PSD Board of Trustees.

In her acceptance speech, the PTA BOD President Dr. Closa Bonsol, has encouraged all officers and members to take part in this year’s endeavors that primarily focus on student protection and health promotion (physical, mental and spiritual), and teaching students to become socially and environmentally responsible.

Specific projects include basic health screening for students, basic life support and first aid training for parents and teachers, parenting workshops, collaborative programs with PSD Alumni and Family Day.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

