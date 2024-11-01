Filipino business workshop empowers entrepreneurs with success strategies

About a hundred participants showed up at a recent business workshop jointly organized by the Philippine Embassy Bahrain and The Filipino Business Council Bahrain (TFBCB) with the objective of honing entrepreneurial skills and networking in the Filipino business community.

Dubbed “Negosyo Filipino: Business Workshop and Networking” was held at the Sentro Rizal, Philippine Embassy. It focused on aspects of business development covering financial literacy, marketing strategies to innovative approaches in entrepreneurship.

TFBCB President Rene Ramos warmly welcomed the participants, setting a positive and enthusiastic tone for the said event. He showed his gratitude for their presence and mentioned how collaboration and knowledge-sharing are needed in today’s fast-paced world of business.

Her Excellency Anne Jalando-on Louis, Philippine Ambassador to Bahrain, delivered an inspiring message emphasizing the significance of entrepreneurial skills and innovation for Filipino entrepreneurs and would-be entrepreneurs.

She congratulated TFBCB in her address for running the event successfully. Ambassador Louis explained that such an entrepreneurial mindset brings not only economic stability to each family who is living in Bahrain but also prepares them for successful reintegration when they go back to the Philippines. This is also in line with the Philippine Reintegration Program, a program of assistance extended to overseas workers as support in transitioning back home.

Consul Bryan Jess T. Baguio demonstrated his unwavering commitment to fostering business development by attending the training dedicated to entrepreneurship and innovation.

Participants took active parts in interactive sessions comprising a host of relevant topics during the workshop.

Dr. Ilene Valian A. Agana, Founder of EagleMind Consultancies, spearheaded a very interactive discussion on Startup Budgeting, equipping aspiring entrepreneurs with the key strategies needed to handle finances at the most critical initial development stages of the venture. Drawing from her experiences within the business ecosystem, she made sure to leave the audience in no doubt that making a detailed budget forms the foundation of any new venture or is the cornerstone of any new enterprise.

On the other hand, Ms. Cristina Fulgencio, the CEO and founder of BrandMe Events, lectured the audience with her view on Digital Marketing for Business Growth. With many years of experience in leveraging digital platforms for maximum impact, she provided invaluable insights into how businesses can utilize different digital marketing strategies to their advantage in improving reach and engagement.

Ms. Fulgencio underscored the importance of being cognizant of target demographics, using data analytics effectively, to tailor successful marketing for businesses, reaching far greater numbers and better impacts in an increasingly crowded digital marketplace.

Mr. Lenwyn Onanad, Director and Founder of Interactive Minds, provided guidance on Using the Sijilat Portal, an important resource for business registration and compliance in Bahrain. His discussion empowered entrepreneurs with the knowledge required to navigate the digital landscape with ease.

The TFBCB was established to fulfill a diverse range of responsibilities to help uplift the Filipino business sector in Bahrain. Amongst the major activities of the TFBCB is to add value to the knowledge of entrepreneurs by providing information seminars.

As a member of the TFBCB, you can join an energetic network of entrepreneurs with many exclusive privileges that will help you build your dreams and achieve success. A completely FREE business mentoring program that offers personalized advice on how to navigate through the minefield associated with starting and growing a business.

TFBCB mentors are experienced and loaded with knowledge that will enable you to tailor a sound business plan fitting your vision and goals. It is scheduled every Wednesdays 4:00-7:00 PM at Artful, Al Murjan Center, Juffair, please contact 33319140.

(Cecil V. Ancheta, Filipino Writers’ Circle)