Code White Alert up in hospitals for Undas

A Code White Alert has been raised in hospitals across the country for All Saints Day and All Souls Day, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

The Code White Alert, which will be in effect from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, means health workers are ready to respond to medical concerns and emergencies anytime.

The hospitals’ Operations Center, the DOH said, are also on alert to coordinate with the regional and central offices of the agency.

The DOH advised the public to plan their visit to cemeteries at a time when there are fewer people.

It likewise encouraged cemetery visitors to bring water, food, first aid supplies, and umbrella. The public is urged to stay hydrated, sanitize hands, avoid the heat, and be on alert for symptoms of heat stroke such as dizziness and unconsciousness.

Drivers, meanwhile, are pushed to check their vehicles’ battery, lights, oil, water, brakes, air, gas, engine, and tools to ensure their units’ condition. The DOH also warned drivers to not drive if they are lacking sleep or are drunk.