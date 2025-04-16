OFW Lounge at NAIA soon to offer beds, massage chairs, and shower rooms

More comfort awaits overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) as the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) announces plans to open a dedicated rest area for those with layovers of eight hours or more.

In a recent social media post, NAIA shared that OFWs will soon have access to new amenities at the OFW Lounge in Terminal 3, including rest beds, massage chairs, shower rooms, and a secure locker area for luggage storage.

“Coming soon: A special rest area for OFWs with long layovers (8 hours or more), complete with comfortable rest beds, massage chairs, and shower rooms. A secure locker room for your luggage will also be available soon,” NAIA wrote.

The upgraded rest area will serve as an extension of the existing OFW Lounge, located beside the newly opened dedicated OFW immigration area at NAIA Terminal 3.

“The dedicated OFW Immigration area, completed by the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), is now open. Departing OFWs no longer need to line up at the regular counters,” it said.

The OFW Lounge in Terminal 3 was launched in June last year, offering free meals, drinks, Wi-Fi, charging stations, and a cozy waiting space for Filipino migrant workers. This followed the opening of the first lounge in Terminal 1 in January 2024.

NNIC officially took over operations of NAIA on September 14, 2024. The company — a consortium composed of San Miguel Holdings Corp., RMM Asian Logistics Inc., RLW Aviation Development Inc., and Incheon International Airport Corp. — secured a P170.6-billion concession agreement with the Department of Transportation in March 2024 after offering the highest revenue share to the government.