PH Embassy suggests Filipinos without visas to return, UAE to set hiring ban on overstayers

The amnesty program in the UAE, which started on 1st September 2024, will end today, 31st October 2024.

In an earlier post, the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi, the Consulate General in Dubai, and the Migrant Workers Offices (MWO) in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, urged all Filipinos to take advantage of the program as well as the Philippine Government’s repatriation program, especially those who have not secured employment in the UAE.

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Alfonso A. Ver reiterated that the UAE government has issued new directives to UAE companies to stop recruiting overstayers. Therefore, all remaining eligible Filipinos are encouraged to prioritize securing their exit passes, also known as “outpases,” before the deadline.

The Philippine government also encouraged those who are unable to secure employment visas to return home to the Philippines rather than risk overstaying.

Filipinos returning to the Philippines will receive financial assistance as part of the government’s reintegration efforts. This support aims to help repatriates transition smoothly back into their communities, giving them a fresh start in their home country.

In the latest repatriation program by the Philippine government, 47 overseas Filipinos agreed to return home, marking the ninth batch of amnesty beneficiaries assisted by the One Country Team UAE. Through the amnesty program, their overstaying and absconding fines were generously waived, bringing the total number of repatriated Filipinos to 581, as of this writing.

Consul General Marford M. Angeles personally led the Consulate and MWO, including the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) team at the airport to oversee the check-in and immigration procedures. Their team also ensured that the departure of the repatriates was as dignified and seamless as possible.

All repatriates received essential consular documents and airfare assistance to ensure a safe journey back to the Philippines.