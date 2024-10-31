Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Philippine Airlines offers free shuttle service from Abu Dhabi to Dubai

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino56 mins ago

Philippine Airlines (PAL) is offering eligible passengers free shuttle service from Abu Dhabi to Dubai until April 30, 2025!

According to the airlines, eligible passengers can avail of their complimentary shuttle service between Abu Dhabi and Dubai International Airport Terminal 1.

Philippine Airlines

Eligible passengers can avail of this service by using their Shuttle Service form at the link once they have issued tickets: www.philippineairlines.com/en/before-you-fly/at-the-airport/shuttle.

Passengers must note that the submission cut-off is three days before their scheduled flights.

Philippine Airlines is one of the biggest airlines in the Philippines. It flies from Dubai to many destinations in the Philippines, such as Manila, Davao, Cebu, Iloilo, Bacolod, Cagayan de Oro, General Santos City, Clark, Tagbilaran, Zamboanga City, Legazpi, Tacloban, Dumaguete, Laoag, and Butuan City.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino56 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

Carla Abellana and the dog she rescued. Courtesy. Carla Abellana

Actress Carla Abellana saves life of dog hit on NLEX

14 mins ago
Last batch of repatriates Courtesy PH Consulate

PH Embassy suggests Filipinos without visas to return, UAE to set hiring ban on overstayers

2 hours ago
Karat World main photo

Karat World expands in Dubai with new branch opening in Al Barsha

3 hours ago
poverty istock

President Marcos renews promise to achieve zero hunger in PH

4 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button