Philippine Airlines offers free shuttle service from Abu Dhabi to Dubai

Philippine Airlines (PAL) is offering eligible passengers free shuttle service from Abu Dhabi to Dubai until April 30, 2025!

According to the airlines, eligible passengers can avail of their complimentary shuttle service between Abu Dhabi and Dubai International Airport Terminal 1.

Eligible passengers can avail of this service by using their Shuttle Service form at the link once they have issued tickets: www.philippineairlines.com/en/before-you-fly/at-the-airport/shuttle.

Passengers must note that the submission cut-off is three days before their scheduled flights.

Philippine Airlines is one of the biggest airlines in the Philippines. It flies from Dubai to many destinations in the Philippines, such as Manila, Davao, Cebu, Iloilo, Bacolod, Cagayan de Oro, General Santos City, Clark, Tagbilaran, Zamboanga City, Legazpi, Tacloban, Dumaguete, Laoag, and Butuan City.