Karat World expands in Dubai with new branch opening in Al Barsha

Karat World Gold and Jewellery, a top name in the UAE’s jewelry market, proudly unveiled its newest branch in Al Barsha 1, Dubai, on October 26, 2024.

Chairman Mr. Yahya Ahmed Al Maqdam and other directors of Karat World, led the ribbon-cutting ceremony, which drew many members of the Filipino community and popular influencers to celebrate the opening.

With more than 15 years of experience in the gold industry, Al-Maqddam emphasizes Karat World’s commitment to high-quality, affordable jewelry that resonates with Filipinos.

Guided by the tagline, “Gintong abot kaya, presyong pang masa,” Karat World has become synonymous with premium craftsmanship that doesn’t break the bank. From timeless designs to quality finishes, each piece offers a beautiful gift option for loved ones, especially with the holiday season approaching.

Known for their appreciation of well-crafted yet budget-friendly pieces, many overseas Filipinos can now conveniently shop for gold jewelry close to home. Al Barsha is home to a large Filipino community, making the location ideal for Karat World’s expansion and mission to offer accessible luxury.

In addition to its strong presence in the UAE, Karat World operates globally, with branches in the USA, UK, and beyond. This latest location underscores Karat World’s ongoing commitment to bringing top-tier, affordable jewelry to Filipinos and customers worldwide.

