MOFA Minister of State highlights women’s role in peacebuilding at int’l conference in PH

Her Excellency Noura bint Mohamed Al Kaabi, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), has highlighted the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) efforts in advancing women in peacebuilding during an international conference held in the Philippines.

H.E. Noura Al Kaabi participated in the International Conference on Women, Peace, and Security (ICWPS 2024), a three-day event that commenced on Monday, together with ministers and delegates from 84 countries to discuss the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1325.

Her Excellency expressed her appreciation to the Philippine government for organizing the conference and shared the UAE’s initiatives aimed at empowering women in conflict prevention, resolution, and sustainable peacebuilding during a panel discussion.

Central to her address was the UAE’s National Action Plan, launched in 2021 under the auspices of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Nation,” Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

This pioneering plan, the first of its kind among Gulf Cooperation Council member states, and aims to incorporate gender perspectives into foreign policies, enhance women’s participation in conflict prevention, and increase their political involvement.

Her Excellency also referenced the Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Women Peace and Security Initiative, which has trained over 600 women across Africa, Asia, and the Middle East since its inception in 2019.

The minister of state also noted that the UAE’s commitment extends beyond national efforts, citing regional and international initiatives that promote the Women, Peace, and Security Agenda, particularly a conference held in Abu Dhabi in September 2022, which focused on the roles of women in conflict-affected societies in the Arab world.

She added that the UAE has provided an additional USD 15 million contribution to UN Women from 2023 to 2025, bringing the UAE’s total contributions to over USD 46 million.

As a founding member of the Network of National Focal Points for Women, Peace, and Security, the UAE has invested over USD 2 billion in initiatives in 113 countries to protect women and girls globally. This includes an USD 800,000 contribution to support UN projects that increase women’s representation in peacekeeping operations and post-conflict processes.

The conference was inaugurated by Louise Araneta-Marcos, First Lady of the Philippines, alongside UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed.