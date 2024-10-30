Latest NewsNewsPH NewsSportsTFT News

EJ Obiena cleared for comeback after recovering from injury

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Dr. Alessandro Napoli (right) and EJ Obiena (left). Courtesy: EJ Obiena/IG

World number 3 pole vaulter EJ Obiena has fully recovered from a lower back injury that cut short his campaign this year.

The Filipino Olympian announced on Tuesday that his doctor greenlit his return to action.

“I’m officially cleared by Dr. Alessandro Napoli and have fully recovered from my lower back injury. Thank you to everyone who supported me during this journey,” he said in a social media post.

“I have been MIA here because I have been focusing myself on getting back into shape and be ready by January! Here’s to the start of the 2025 season!!!” he added.

In August, Obiena said he will not finish the remainder of the 2024 season after suffering from lower back injury during the Silesia leg of the Diamond League — where he finished fifth.

It will be a busy 2025 season for Obiena as he is expected to compete in a number of international tournaments, including the Southeast Asian Games, where he is the reigning three-time champion.

