Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Philippine missions in UAE to close on Nov. 1 in observance of All Saints’ Day

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin55 mins ago

The Philippine missions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have announced that they will be closed on November 1, 2024, in observance of All Saints’ Day.

This is pursuant to Proclamation No. 368, the Philippine Embassy in UAE and the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai said in a Facebook advisory.

Those requiring emergency and urgent matters from the Philippine Embassy may reach out through the following numbers: +971 50 813 7836 / +971 50 443 8003.

For consular matters including passport, notarial, and civil registry services: +971 4 220 7100

Assistance-to-Nationals (non-OFWs) matters: +971 56 501 5756

For contract verification and assistance to OFWs, you may contact the Migrant Workers Office (MWO)-Dubai:
+971 56 353 5558 / +971 50 558 5536

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin55 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2024 01 08T095641.242

NNIC advises passengers to arrive earlier at airport during Undas weekend

4 mins ago
Ybeth Template 6 2

Al Rolla, Sharjah to Al Satwa, Dubai bus service now operational again

16 hours ago
Ybeth Template 4 2

Huawei celebrates the spirit of Dubai Fitness Challenge with HUAWEI Health Run

19 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2024 10 28 at 4.10.45 PM

Only one month to go! Grab your tickets for the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix!

19 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button