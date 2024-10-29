Philippine missions in UAE to close on Nov. 1 in observance of All Saints’ Day

The Philippine missions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have announced that they will be closed on November 1, 2024, in observance of All Saints’ Day.

This is pursuant to Proclamation No. 368, the Philippine Embassy in UAE and the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai said in a Facebook advisory.

Those requiring emergency and urgent matters from the Philippine Embassy may reach out through the following numbers: +971 50 813 7836 / +971 50 443 8003.

For consular matters including passport, notarial, and civil registry services: +971 4 220 7100

Assistance-to-Nationals (non-OFWs) matters: +971 56 501 5756

For contract verification and assistance to OFWs, you may contact the Migrant Workers Office (MWO)-Dubai:

+971 56 353 5558 / +971 50 558 5536