60 OFWs, 5 children repatriated from Kuwait

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) has announced that a total of 60 OFWs, including five minors, were successfully repatriated from Kuwait today, October 29.

The OFW-repatriates took Flight EK336 and were welcomed at NAIA Terminal 3 by the OWWA Airport Team to ensure their smooth arrival and processing.

OWWA helped those who needed food, financial assistance, hotel accommodation, and fare to get to their provinces. The OFWs received financial assistance as support for their reintegration into the country as well.

Last October 3, OWWA also assisted 55 OFWs who returned to the Philippines. Similarly, they were provided with food, fare, hotel accommodation, and other financial assistance.

OWWA is committed to assisting overseas Filipinos across Asia, the Middle East, and beyond with their repatriation needs. Their services include not only the return of distressed overseas Filipino workers but also the repatriation of human remains, particularly in cases of political unrest or natural disasters.

Upon arrival at the airport, repatriated OFWs are offered with comprehensive support, including temporary shelter, psycho-social counseling, stress debriefing, and transport services. This ensures that they receive the necessary assistance during this challenging time.