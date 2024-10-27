VP Duterte on trending TikTok video: It’s real, not AI

Vice President Sara Duterte confirmed to the media that the trending TikTok video of her dancing is authentic.

According to the Vice President, she did it for a colleague who owned the TikTok account. “Totoo iyon, hindi AI iyong TikTok video. Ako iyon.”

Duterte also confirmed that she and a friend created three TikTok videos featuring her. “Sabi ng kasama ko, sabi niya, ‘Content creator na ako… Pwede mo bang tulungan iyong account ko?'” Duterte said.

She explained that her friend mentioned not knowing how to earn from a TikTok account, so Duterte offered to help out.



Several netizens showed their love and support in the comments, some even defending her. “Sumayaw lang ang ating ‘future president,’ nanggagalaiti na kayo. Relax lang mga kababayan. Just enjoy life,” one netizen said.

“I love how unbothered she is. Slay, my queen!” another one commented.

Meanwhile, some of the netizens commented negatively. “Confidential dance after hearing about confidential funds,” another one said.