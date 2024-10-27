Tropical storm ‘Leon’ enters PAR; continues to move westward over Philippine Sea

Tropical storm Leon (international name: Kong-Rey), which entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility on the evening of October 26, is expected to gradually intensify as it continues to move westward over the Philippine Sea today, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

According to the state weather bureau’s 11am (Philippine time) bulletin today, October 27, the center of tropical storm Leon was at 1,075 km east of Central Luzon with maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph while moving westward at 30 kph.

“Depending on how close it will be during its north northwestward movement over the Philippine Sea, the outer rainbands of Leon may affect extreme Northern Luzon. Furthermore, it may also continue to influence the southwesterly windflow initially triggered by tropical storm Trami (formerly ‘Kristine’), which may affect the Visayas, Mindanao, and the western section of Southern Luzon,” PAGASA said.

As of press time, no wind signal is hoisted by PAGASA; however, tropical cyclone wind signal no.1 may be hoisted over portions of Cagayan Valley and the northeastern portion of Bicol region by tonight at the earliest or tomorrow, Monday, at the latest.

PAGASA reported that depending on how close Leon will be during its north northwestward movement over the Philippine Sea, the highest wind signal that may be hoisted is Signal No. 2.

It also said strong to gale-force gusty conditions will occur over Palawan, Romblon, Catanduanes, Sorsogon, Masbate, most of Visayas, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, and Camiguin today.

“On the track forecast, Leon remains far from the Philippine landmass and may pass very close or make landfall over the southwestern portion of the Ryukyu Islands, Japan. However, the track forecast may still shift further westward but within the limit of the forecast confidence cone, especially on the day-4 and day-5 of the forecast track,” PAGASA stated.

Tropical storm Leon is expected to gradually intensify in the next 24 hours. It may reach severe tropical storm category tomorrow, Monday, and typhoon category on Tuesday.