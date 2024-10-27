Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Gov’t employees to receive year-end bonus, cash gift in November

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino17 seconds ago

For illustrative purposes only.

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) announced it will release the year-end bonus and cash gift for government employees in the Philippines as early as the first payroll of November 2024.

Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman shared that Budget Circular 2024-3 has been issued, amending previous guidelines on the payment of these benefits. This update modifies Section 6.1 of DBM Circular 2016-4, which previously stipulated that year-end bonuses and cash gifts be distributed no earlier than November 15 each year.

According to the latest circular, government employees will receive a year-end bonus equivalent to one month’s basic pay as of October 31, along with a cash gift of PHP 5,000, both to be released with the first agency payroll in November.

“Sa first payroll po sa darating na Nobyembre ay matatanggap na ng mga empleyado ng gobyerno ang kanilang year-end bonus and cash gift,” Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said.

“Instead of the existing policy that the payment of these benefits shall not be earlier than Nov. 15 of the year, the qualified personnel shall be granted their respective year-end bonus and cash gift simultaneously with the first agency payroll for the month of November,” she added.

The DBM is also improving the streamlining of the payroll process of each agency to mitigate the internal address and causes of delay in the payment of benefits.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino17 seconds ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

464525344 975125271326725 2403874807790882539 n

Senator questions Bicol’s PHP 61 billion flood control budget amid severe flooding

49 mins ago
Ybeth Template 1 2

RTA: Trade Center roundabout project to build 5 new bridges to improve traffic flow

56 mins ago
Mukaab

Saudi Arabia to build largest cube building

1 hour ago
Ybeth Template 29

Tropical storm ‘Leon’ enters PAR; continues to move westward over Philippine Sea

4 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button