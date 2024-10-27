Gov’t employees to receive year-end bonus, cash gift in November

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) announced it will release the year-end bonus and cash gift for government employees in the Philippines as early as the first payroll of November 2024.

Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman shared that Budget Circular 2024-3 has been issued, amending previous guidelines on the payment of these benefits. This update modifies Section 6.1 of DBM Circular 2016-4, which previously stipulated that year-end bonuses and cash gifts be distributed no earlier than November 15 each year.

According to the latest circular, government employees will receive a year-end bonus equivalent to one month’s basic pay as of October 31, along with a cash gift of PHP 5,000, both to be released with the first agency payroll in November.

“Sa first payroll po sa darating na Nobyembre ay matatanggap na ng mga empleyado ng gobyerno ang kanilang year-end bonus and cash gift,” Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said.

“Instead of the existing policy that the payment of these benefits shall not be earlier than Nov. 15 of the year, the qualified personnel shall be granted their respective year-end bonus and cash gift simultaneously with the first agency payroll for the month of November,” she added.

The DBM is also improving the streamlining of the payroll process of each agency to mitigate the internal address and causes of delay in the payment of benefits.