OFWs from Dubai, Abu Dhabi return home through UAE amnesty program

More overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their dependents from Dubai and Abu Dhabi have been repatriated after availing of the UAE amnesty program.

The latest batch aboard flight PR659, consisting of 80 OFWs and eight dependents, arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport on October 25, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration(OWWA) announced.

“Ang mga Kababayan nating ito ay kabilang sa mga nakapag-avail ng UAE Amnesty Program na nagsimula noong Setyembre 1, 2024, kung saan sila ay pinauwi nang walang multa o parusa,” OWWA explained.

The previous batch has repatriated 91 overseas Filipinos on October 17, bringing the total to 400, according to the Philippine Embassy.

With the nearing conclusion of the amnesty program on October 31, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Alfonso A. Ver and Consul General Marford M. Angeles have renewed their call to eligible Filipinos to avail of the amnesty.

The UAE Amnesty Program provides expatriates with visa violations the opportunity to regularize their immigration status or return to their home country without facing penalties.