Guidelines released for over 250 barbecue spots in Abu Dhabi as winter nears

As the UAE prepares to embrace the cooler months, parks and gardens become ideal destinations for outdoor dining, inviting the public to enjoy the pleasant weather and delicious food with family and friends.

With the perfect weather for grilling, Abu Dhabi is eager to promote over 250 barbecue spots across 28 locations within the city, while calling on visitors to preserve and maintain the cleanliness of the facilities.

Abu Dhabi City Municipality emphasized the importance of using designated barbecue areas and preserving municipal assets through its ongoing campaign, “Enjoy Your Barbecue and Preserve Your Place.”

With this call, visitors have been encouraged to make use of the concrete barbecue platforms provided in parks to ensure a safe environment.

The municipality has also reminded the public of proper waste disposal, especially for charcoal residues, to protect the park’s landscape.

Here are the designated barbecue areas on Abu Dhabi Island:

Official Park

Old Airport Park

Family Park 1

Family Park 2

Heritage Park

Heritage Park 4

Heritage Park 5

Al Zaafrana Park

Dolphin Park

Al Nahda Park

Arabian Gulf Park 1

Arabian Gulf Park 2

Al Boom Park

Al Mazoon Park (Al Qurm Beach)

Al Nofal Park.

In Khalifa City:

Al Jouri Park

Al Fan Park

Al Arjuwan Park

Al Qadi Park

Al Bairaq Park

Burjeel Park

Al Shamkha Square

Al Fanous Park in Al Shamkha City

Rabdan Park

Al Rahba Square

Al Wathba Park

Al Salamiya Park

Gather your friends and family, fire up the grill, and make the most of Abu Dhabi’s winter season while keeping the surroundings well-maintained!