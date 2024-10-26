Around 80K automated counting machines arrive in PH, says Comelec

According to the Commission on Elections (Comelec), approximately 80,000 automated counting machines (ACMs) have arrived in the Philippines for use in next year’s midterm elections and the parliamentary elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Today, October 26, Comelec reported that nearly 80,000 of the expected 110,000 ACMs have been delivered to the Comelec warehouse in Biñan, Laguna, as stated by Comelec Chairperson George Garcia in a Philippine News Agency article.

Garcia stated that it will take a maximum of three days to complete the printing of 1.2 million test ballots, which will be used for the nationwide information campaign on the use of automated counting machines.

He also mentioned that there are currently at least 68 million registered voters nationwide, as reported by nearly 93% of election officers. Garcia added that Comelec would “only print what is necessary,” in contrast to previous instances when there were excess ballots.

The printing of ballots is tentatively scheduled to begin in December.