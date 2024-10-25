UAE issues new traffic laws; minimum age requirement for driver’s license now at 17

The UAE Government has announced a new federal decree law on traffic regulation, including lowering the minimum age requirement for drivers, set to take effect in March 2025.

The new regulation aims to accommodate the “rapid evolution of transportation worldwide,” the government said in a post on X.

Among the significant changes include the age requirement for obtaining a driving license, which has been reduced from 18 to 17 years old.

In addition to this, the new regulations introduce stricter penalties for jaywalking, as pedestrians may bear civil or criminal liability for crossing roads where the speed limit exceeds 80 kph.

In cases of accidents that result in death, severe penalties will be levied against drivers found under the influence of alcohol, narcotics, or psychotropic substances, as well as those who flee the scene of an accident.

The new traffic rules also prohibit the use of vehicles that emit loud noises, including alarms unless in emergency situations, as well as transporting hazardous materials unless issued with a permit from relevant authority.

This will also create adjustments in vehicle classifications to accommodate self-driving and electric vehicles, detailing specific procedures for inspection, registration, licensing, and renewal.