MOHRE encourages UAE residents to try mystery shopping: What you need to know

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) took to Facebook to urge UAE residents to be mystery shoppers.

In their Facebook post, MoHRE wrote: “Be a mystery shopper and contribute to improving government services through the WhatsApp number 047771000.”

But what does a mystery shopper do?

Mystery shopping is a technique used by companies to evaluate the quality of their services, products, or customer interactions. The aim is to have individuals, known as mystery shoppers, assess these areas by posing as regular customers.

By going undercover, mystery shoppers provide authentic feedback on service standards and customer experience, helping businesses identify areas for improvement.

Why look for mystery shopping?

MoHRE encourages residents to become mystery shoppers to help enhance customer satisfaction and improve the UAE government’s services.

The feedback from these assessments assists the government in better understanding customer needs, improving service quality, and ensuring compliance with standards.

Typically, a company or an organization avoids hiring friends or regular customers for this role, as their familiarity with the brand may skew results. Instead, they seek independent shoppers with strong observational skills, attention to detail, and adaptability.

So, if you want to be a mystery shopper today, MoHRE is giving you a chance! Give them your feedback on WhatsApp (047771000).