Filipino music icons Rico Blanco, Juan Karlos, Kyle Echarri to perform live in Dubai

Dubai is set to host an incredible night of Original Pilipino Music (OPM) as three of the biggest names in the Filipino music scene—Rico Blanco, Juan Karlos, and Kyle Echarri—are set to perform live at The Agenda on November 3rd, 2024. Doors open at 5 PM for what promises to be an unforgettable evening of music.

Leading the lineup is Rico Blanco, a living legend of Filipino alternative rock. As the frontman and chief songwriter of the iconic band Rivermaya, Rico has penned some of the biggest hits in Philippine music history. Often referred to as “The Brains of Rivermaya,” his contribution to OPM has earned him a reputation as one of the key pioneers of the genre.

Joining him is Juan Karlos, a multi-award-winning singer-songwriter known for his distinctive musical style and chart-topping hits. Since 2018, Juan Karlos has dominated the Filipino music scene with numerous awards, including Best Male Solo Artist, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year. His talent extends beyond music, having starred in some of the most successful TV shows in the Philippines.

Rounding out the trio is Kyle Echarri, one of the fastest-rising stars in both the Filipino music and entertainment industries. With over 10 million followers across social media, Kyle has gained recognition as one of the most sought-after young actors and performers in the Philippines. His impressive collection of awards in both music and acting solidifies his status as a multi-talented powerhouse, making him one of the most prominent figures in Philippine showbiz today.

This concert is a rare opportunity for fans in the UAE to experience these three powerhouse performers live in one unforgettable event. Tickets are expected to sell out quickly and can be purchased now at platinumlist.net.

