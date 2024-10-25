Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Commuters to get AED 10K, gold bar for finding ‘Mysterious Man’ in Dubai metro stations

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin6 mins ago

Photo courtesy: RTA/X

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will be rewarding commuters who will be able to find the “Mysterious Man” in metro stations with cash prizes and a gold bar!

As part of the annual Public Transport Day celebrated every November 1, the RTA will launch various events, activities, and competitions for its passengers.

To celebrate the occasion, the RTA calls on all public transport passengers to search for the Mysterious Man in metro stations in a period of three days — from October 30 to November 1.

One winner per day will receive AED 10,000, and an additional 50-gram gold bar for the lucky commuter on November 1.

“This year’s theme of Public Transport Day aims to encourage residents and visitors to contribute to making Dubai the best city to live in the world by using RTA’s public transport means, including the metro, tram, public buses and marine transport, in addition to flexible means of transport such as bicycles, scooters and walking to reach public transport stations and stops in the city,” said Abdullah Yousef Al Ali, CEO of RTA’s Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector.

The most frequent public transport users will also be awarded based on six categories with three winners each:

  • Since the launch of Public Transport Day in 2009
  • During Public Transport Week 2024
  • RTA Employees
  • People of Determination
  • Elderly passengers
  • Student passengers

The first place will receive a reward of 1 million Nol Plus points, while the second will earn 500,000 Nol Plus points, and the third will be awarded 250,000 Nol Plus points.

 

