Severe Tropical Storm Kristine leaves 7 dead, affects over 2 million – NDRRMC

Floodwaters brought by severe tropical storm Kristine reached rooftops of a school. Courtesy: Yoly Amilano/FB

At least seven people have died as Severe Tropical Storm Kristine battered 12 regions across the country, bringing heavy rains and floods that have impacted more than two million residents, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

In its Thursday morning report, the NDRRMC confirmed six deaths in the Bicol region and one in Calabarzon, with four others injured in Bicol. Seven people remain missing from Bicol, Calabarzon, and Ilocos.

The storm has affected 431,738 families and forced over 43,000 to seek shelter in evacuation centers. Widespread flooding has hit 143 areas, while 17 landslides were reported, mostly in Bicol. Over 300 roads and bridges remain impassable, mainly in the Bicol region.

Power outages have impacted 114 cities and municipalities, and travel disruptions have been reported, with airports in Bicol and Mimaropa still non-operational. Seaports have also been affected, stranding nearly 6,000 passengers.

A state of calamity has been declared in 18 cities and municipalities in Bicol. Malacañang has suspended work in government offices and classes across Luzon.

The weather bureau PAGASA expects Kristine to exit the Luzon landmass this afternoon and leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility by tomorrow.

