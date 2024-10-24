Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Senate wraps up probe into Apollo Quiboloy’s alleged abuses

Staff Report1 hour ago

The Senate Committee on Women, Children, and Gender Equality has concluded its investigation into the alleged abuses committed by Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) founder Apollo Quiboloy and his group.

Panel chair Risa Hontiveros confirmed the development during an interview on GMA News saying that Quiboloy finally faced the Senate after months of delays.

The investigation aimed to assess whether the country’s human trafficking laws effectively address large-scale trafficking operations conducted under the guise of religious organizations.

Quiboloy appeared before the Senate on Wednesday after being brought from the PNP Custodial Center at Camp Crame, Quezon City.

Hontiveros remarked that this was the final hearing in the months-long investigation, adding that all key figures, including Quiboloy’s co-accused and both former and new victims, had been present.

