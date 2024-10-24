New Zealand airport implements 3-minute farewell hug limit

An airport in New Zealand has set a three-minute time limit on farewell hugs for passengers to avoid delays in its drop-off zones, eliciting mixed reactions online.

In a social media post, Dunedin Airport shared a new sign reading: “Max hug time 3 minutes. For fonder farewells, please use the car park.”

The signage sparked debate among netizens, with some saying hugs should be encouraged rather than restricted.

“Hug Police!? This is just weird! Hugs are proven to have many benefits not to mention mental health. Hugs should be promoted not discouraged,” one commenter said.

However, CEO Daniel De Bono explained that the policy is a designed to keep traffic flowing in one of the airport’s busiest areas.

“Don’t worry – just a 20-second hug is enough to release oxytocin and serotonin, the happy hormones that boost well-being, so three minutes is plenty of time to say goodbye and get your dose of happiness,” he said.

Those wishing to extend their goodbyes can do so in the car park, where the first 15 minutes are free, the chief executive added.

Some social media users supported the hug limit, with one noting, “You can hug anywhere that you’re not holding up the line.”

“I’m just glad there’s no minimum hug time. A “see ya soon” suffices,” another netizen added.