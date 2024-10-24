Explore Dubai’s tourist destinations via boat ride at AED 2 per stop

UAE residents and visitors can now access the country’s tourist attractions through a 2-dirham boat ride, as marine transport services resume in two areas of Dubai.

The Road and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the marine transport lines in Water Canal and Business Bay have resumed operations, following the completion of their development.

The service connects key tourist attractions of Dubai near the two residential areas, with a fare of AED 2 for each stop.

Khalaf Hassan Abdullah Balghoz Al Zarooni, Director of Marine Transport at RTA’s Public Transport Agency, said the development of these transportation modes aims to improve customer satisfaction and increase the attractiveness of tourist destinations and residential areas in Dubai.

“By developing and resuming the operation of these lines, RTA aims to achieve visions and objectives with high efficiency, which will boost the economy and enhance the quality of projects and life, and serve areas and development projects with a sea view,” Al Zarooni said.

DC2, the first marine line, operates daily with varying hours: from 8:00 am to 10:00 pm (Monday to Saturday) and 10:00 am to 10:00 pm (Sunday) with an interval of 30 to 50 minutes. It connects key locations including Waterfront Station, Marasi Station, Business Bay Station, Godolphin Station, and Sheikh Zayed Road Marine Transport Station.

The second line, DC3, serves the Al Jaddaf Station and Dubai Design District on weekends, operating from 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm. This route runs every 35 minutes, which also pass through the Creek Station and the Green Line of the Dubai Metro.