Cebu Pacific recovers 90% of left-behind luggage at NAIA Terminal 3

Local airline Cebu Pacific announced on Wednesday evening that it has recovered nearly all luggage left behind at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 due to recent handling issues.

“For those impacted by delays in recent days, we are happy to report that 90% of the previously left-behind bags have been recovered,” Cebu Pacific said in a statement.

The airline also noted that normal baggage handling operations at NAIA Terminal 3 have been restored. The issue, which began on October 18, affected around 400 of the 65,000 passengers flying on October 20.

Moving forward, Cebu Pacific expressed optimism about improvements at the airport. “We are optimistic about NNIC’s (New NAIA Infrastructure Corp.) ongoing commitment to enhancing airport infrastructure,” the airline said, adding that these upgrades will lead to a better travel experience for all passengers.

Cebu Pacific assured its customers of its commitment to delivering a seamless and meaningful travel experience.

