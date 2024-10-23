Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Tropical storm Kristine halts Senate office work, hearings to proceed

Camille Quirino

The Philippine Senate announced that government office work will be suspended today due to Tropical Storm Kristine, but committee hearings will proceed as scheduled.

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero cited poor weather conditions as the reason for the partial suspension of work at the Senate on October 23, which was ordered by Malacañang, according to an advisory from Senate Secretary Renato Bantug, Jr.

Nevertheless, the Senate will proceed with its scheduled committee hearings, leading to only a partial suspension of work.

“In view of the committee hearings that have been previously scheduled for today, the Senate President has instructed that Secretariat officers and employees whose services are essential and necessary for the conduct of the said hearings are required to report for work today,” the advisory stated.

The advisory further emphasized that concerned Senate offices must ensure the availability of staff to support the hearings. “Those required to report for work shall be entitled to compensatory time off,” it added.

Meanwhile, not all Secretariat employees are required to report for work, and Senate Proper employees are exempt, subject to the discretion of their respective principals.

Despite the weather, the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality continues its investigation into the case of detained Apollo Quiboloy, leader of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ.

The Senate Committees on Public Services and Finance also proceed with their scheduled discussions on Land Transportation Office bills and franchise bills.

