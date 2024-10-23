Philippine mission in UAE shares guidelines for overseas online voting

Overseas Filipinos voters, including those in the UAE, will soon be able to cast their votes online in the upcoming midterm elections on May 12 next year.

Today, October 23, the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai shared the Commission on Elections’ Office for Overseas Voting guidelines for overseas internet voting, which overseas voters will experience for the first time, in addition to the usual in-person and postal methods.

The process

According to the guidelines, overseas voters can use any electronic device capable of accessing the Online Voting and Counting System (OVCS). This includes mobile phones, laptops, desktops, and tablets running on any operating system and using any web browser.

Those registered at posts facilitating overseas online voting must first sign up and complete the identification step, which will then be validated. Voters must ensure that the information they enter matches that in the National Registry of Overseas Voters.

Pre-voting enrollment will run from February 27, 2025 to May 12, 2025, before the closing of polls in Philippine Standard time.

Meanwhile, prior to the actual online voting, a test online voting will be conducted to familiarize voters with the online process.

If they encounter any issues, OVCS voting kiosks will be available at the embassy or consulate during the 30-day overseas voting period from April 13, 2025, to May 12, 2025 (3pm GST or 7pm PST).

The Philippines’ May 2025 elections will determine a new set of 12 senators, members of the House of the Representatives, party-list representatives, governors, provincial board members, mayors, and councilors.