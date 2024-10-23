KristinePH intensifies into Severe Tropical Storm

Tropical storm “Kristine” (international name: Trami) has intensified into a severe tropical storm, according to the latest bulletin from the state weather bureau.

As of 5:00 PM (GMT+8), the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Kristine has a maximum sustained winds of 95 kph and gustiness of up to 115 kph.

The center of the Severe Tropical Storm was estimated at 175 km east of Echague, Isabela.

It was moving Westward at 20 kph and expected to make landfall over Isabela tonight or tomorrow, October 24, early morning, PAGASA said.

TROPICAL CYCLONE BULLETIN NR. 13

Severe Tropical Storm #KristinePH (TRAMI)

Issued at 5:00 PM, 23 October 2024

Valid for broadcast until the next bulletin at 8:00 PM today. “KRISTINE” HAS INTENSIFIED INTO A SEVERE TROPICAL STORM. Link: https://t.co/X3lk1MDMoK pic.twitter.com/0C9oqrwHYe — PAGASA-DOST (@dost_pagasa) October 23, 2024

Here are the Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals as of 5:00 PM, according to PAGASA:

Signal No. 3

Isabela

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Central portion of Abra (Malibcong, LicuanBaay, Sallapadan, Daguioman, Bucloc, Boliney, Tubo, Luba, Manabo, Bucay, Villaviciosa, Pilar, San Isidro, Peñarrubia)

Benguet

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Northern and central portions of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, Baler)

Northern portion of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan, Lupao, San Jose City, Pantabangan)

Pangasinan

La Union

Central and southern portions of Ilocos Sur (Cervantes, Quirino, Sigay, Suyo, Alilem, Sugpon, Tagudin, Santa Cruz, Salcedo, Gregorio del Pilar, San Emilio, Lidlidda, Burgos, San Esteban, Santiago, Banayoyo, Galimuyod, City of Candon, Santa Lucia, Nagbukel, Santa Maria, Narvacan)

Signal No. 2

Ilocos Norte The rest of Ilocos Sur Apayao The rest of Abra Cagayan including Babuyan Islands The rest of Aurora The rest of Nueva Ecija Bulacan Tarlac Pampanga Zambales Bataan Metro Manila Cavite Laguna Rizal Quezon including Polillo Islands Camarines Norte Camarines Sur Catanduanes



Signal No. 1