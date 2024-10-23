Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

#KristinePH intensifies into Severe Tropical Storm

Tropical storm “Kristine” (international name: Trami) has intensified into a severe tropical storm, according to the latest bulletin from the state weather bureau.

As of 5:00 PM (GMT+8), the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Kristine has a maximum sustained winds of 95 kph and gustiness of up to 115 kph.

The center of the Severe Tropical Storm was estimated at 175 km east of Echague, Isabela.

It was moving Westward at 20 kph and expected to make landfall over Isabela tonight or tomorrow, October 24, early morning, PAGASA said.

Here are the Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals as of 5:00 PM, according to PAGASA:

Signal No. 3

  • Isabela
  • Kalinga
  • Mountain Province
  • Ifugao
  • Central portion of Abra (Malibcong, LicuanBaay, Sallapadan, Daguioman, Bucloc, Boliney, Tubo, Luba, Manabo, Bucay, Villaviciosa, Pilar, San Isidro, Peñarrubia)
  • Benguet
  • Quirino
  • Nueva Vizcaya
  • Northern and central portions of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, Baler)
  • Northern portion of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan, Lupao, San Jose City, Pantabangan)
  • Pangasinan
  • La Union
  • Central and southern portions of Ilocos Sur (Cervantes, Quirino, Sigay, Suyo, Alilem, Sugpon, Tagudin, Santa Cruz, Salcedo, Gregorio del Pilar, San Emilio, Lidlidda, Burgos, San Esteban, Santiago, Banayoyo, Galimuyod, City of Candon, Santa Lucia, Nagbukel, Santa Maria, Narvacan)

Signal No. 2

    • Ilocos Norte
    • The rest of Ilocos Sur
    • Apayao
    • The rest of Abra
    • Cagayan including Babuyan Islands
    • The rest of Aurora
    • The rest of Nueva Ecija
    • Bulacan
    • Tarlac
    • Pampanga
    • Zambales
    • Bataan
    • Metro Manila
    • Cavite
    • Laguna
    • Rizal
    • Quezon including Polillo Islands
    • Camarines Norte
    • Camarines Sur
    • Catanduanes

Signal No. 1

  • Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte including Siargao – Bucas Grande Group
  • Aklan, Capiz, Antique including Caluya Islands, Iloilo, Guimaras, the northern portion of Negros Occidental, the northern portion of Negros Oriental, the northern and central portions of Cebu including Bantayan Islands and Camotes Islands, Bohol, Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Samar, Leyte, Biliran, and Southern Leyte
  • Batanes, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Calamian Islands, Albay, Sorsogon, and Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

