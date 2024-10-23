DMW, other gov’t agencies to create programs for elderly OFWs

Elderly overseas Filipino workers are set to benefit from the programs that the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and other government agencies are planning to develop for them.

According to a report from the Philippine News Agency (PNA), the DMW, the House of the Representatives, and the Senate are each eyeing to implement initiatives and legislation that cater to OFWs who migrated two to three decades ago and are preparing to return to the Philippines for retirement.

“We need to best prepare for that. Kasi sila’y uuwi, of course, mainam na meron silang na-impok, meron silang plano sa pag-uwi, but at the same time, with the length of service they’ve given to their families, to their communities and to our nation bilang OFWs, we need to also help them mainstream themselves back into Philippine socioeconomic life,” DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac said in an interview with Radyo Pilipinas, as stated in the PNA article.

OFW deployment reached the one-millionth mark between 2006 and 2007, Cacdac said, noting that if those OFWs were between 25 and 30 years old at that time, they are likely now entering their 50s or mid-50s.

“In due time, maybe in four to five years’ time, pauwi na rin ‘yan sila. Kasi ang retirement age naman sa Saudi o sa Middle East, hindi tukoy na katulad natin na 60 to 65. Around 50 to 60, some of them or many of them already decide to come home,” he said.

A law to be used as the basis of assistance for elderly OFWs is now in the works, as Cacdac mentioned that the DMW has already coordinated with House Speaker Martin Romualdez and Senate President Francis Escudero to develop a law aimed at supporting elderly OFWs.

The DMW has also coordinated with various party-lists; the National Commission of Senior Citizens under the Office of the President; and the Social Security System to expand coverage for contribution-paying OFWs.

Further, Cacdac said the DMW is now drafting programs to help elderly OFWs with their medical expenses.