VP Sara Duterte open to televised neuropsychiatric exam

Vice President Sara Duterte expressed her willingness on Tuesday to undergo a neuropsychiatric exam, even suggesting it be aired publicly.

“I have no problem with that. I’m game. I will call for that neuropsychiatric exam,” Duterte said in an ambush interview.

She also stated she would take a drug test and called on all candidates running for the House of Representatives to do the same.

“As a voter, I demand that they take a drug test. My fellow citizens, you should also demand drug tests from congressional candidates because if I am considered unstable, in my eyes, they are also unstable,” Duterte added.

Duterte specifically challenged young lawmakers in the House, known as the “young guns,” who have criticized her, as well as candidates for Davao City’s first district, including her brother Paolo Duterte and Margarita Nograles, to take drug tests.

Nograles responded positively, saying, “Sure, no problem with me. I will schedule tests within the next few days.” Duterte further urged the Philippine Medical Association (PMA) and the Philippine Psychiatric Association to set guidelines for independent third-party hair follicle drug testing.

“We need the help of the PMA to set the guidelines for these tests,” she said.

Duterte, a lawyer, noted that this would be her third neuropsychiatric exam, having previously undergone one for a court case and another when she applied to the Public Attorney’s Office.