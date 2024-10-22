VP Duterte slams Remulla for ‘lack of legal knowledge’ over his desecration statement

Vice President Sara Duterte fired back at Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, accusing him of not understanding the law after he labeled her recent remarks as “very disturbing.”

Remulla’s comments came in response to Duterte’s statement that she would exhume the body of the late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. and throw it into the West Philippine Sea if attacks against her continued.

“Let’s pray for the Philippines because we have a Secretary of Justice who does not know the law. There is a big difference between talking about the desecration of a body and actually desecrating a body,” Duterte said in an ambush interview.

“Talking about desecration is not the same as committing it.”

Duterte further questioned Remulla’s grasp of the issue.

“Maybe as a lawyer, he should have understood that right away, but apparently, as others say, when some are quick-witted, others are slower to pick up.”

GMA News reached out to Remulla for comment, but no response has been received as of press time.

Remulla, who is a lawyer, said the Department of Justice is examining the potential legal implications of Duterte’s statement, adding that it may have violated certain “moral principles.”

“It desecrates the memory of a person and the peaceful state he should be in, having passed away. We are looking into both the moral and legal aspects,” Remulla said in a statement.