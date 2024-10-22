‘She crossed the line’: Sandro Marcos calls out Sara Duterte over ‘abhorrent’ remarks

Presidential son and Ilocos Norte 1st District Rep. Ferdinand Alexander “Sandro” Marcos has called out Vice President Sara Duterte over her “bizarre temper tantrums” and “abhorrent” remarks against the Marcoses.

In a statement, Rep. Marcos said he could not stay silent after the Vice President threatened to “behead” President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and dig up the remains of former dictator Marcos Sr.

“Forget that the objects of her derisions are dear to me, but I would also be remiss in my responsibility as an Ilocano representative if I didn’t voice out my disdain at the abhorrent comments she so carelessly uttered,” Rep. Marcos said.

Days before the lawmaker issued the statement, Duterte warned the Marcoses that she would dig up the remains of their patriarch if the attacks against her would continue.

Meanwhile, the lawmaker clarified that his father asked him to refrain from issuing a statement against Duterte, but he felt necessary to draw the line.

“Going ballistic was perhaps the self therapy she prescribed for herself. But she crossed the line, leaving the civic and civil space in which disagreements can be rationally argued,” Rep. Marcos said.

He also took the opportunity to emphasize the importance of mental health, expressing hope for Duterte’s well-being.

“I still wish the Vice President well. Ultimately, her success, like the President’s, will be the success of our nation as a whole. May she find the peace of mind and mental clarity that seems to be eluding her,” he said.