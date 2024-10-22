Get your tickets now: SailGP 2024 set to make waves in Dubai!

The much-anticipated Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix presented by P&O Marinas is set to return to the city’s shores from November 23-24, 2024 at the Race Stadium in Port Rashid, Terminal 2, kicking off SailGP’s 2024/2025 Season. Popularly known as SailGP, this exhilarating event promises an unforgettable experience for racing fans and newcomers alike.

This unmissable event will feature world-class racing, live music, premium hospitality, and après-sail entertainment.

The event will also feature supercharged hydro-foiling F50 catamarans, which can reach speeds of 100 km per hour. The league’s 11 national teams will go head-to-head against the stunning backdrop of Dubai’s iconic skyline. With the Burj Khalifa and other world-famous landmarks framing the scene, fans are in for a visual treat as the races unfold amidst the city’s most picturesque urban landscape.

With its family-oriented atmosphere, the SailGP is the perfect opportunity for overseas Filipinos to create lasting memories with their loved ones. As Filipino culture places great value on family, this exciting racing event offers something for everyone.