Big Ticket’s daily gold bar draws continue to deliver; with major wins for expats from Canada, the Philippines, and India

Throughout the month of October, Big Ticket is offering customers the chance to win a stunning 24K gold bar weighing 250 grams, valued at AED 80,000, each day until the end of the month. Among this week’s lucky winners are nationals of Canada, the Philippines and India.

Jordan Odchique – 15th October Winner

A 51-year-old accountant from the Philippines has been residing in Sharjah for the past 15 years. He has been purchasing Big Ticket since 2020, buying tickets every month—sometimes on his own and sometimes with friends. Upon receiving the call informing him of his win, he was overjoyed. “It felt too good to be true! I’m still thinking about what to do with the winning gold, but I will definitely continue purchasing Big Ticket.” His message to others is clear: “Purchase monthly—there are always chances to win, with multiple prizes and endless opportunities.”

Ameer Thoppil Abdulkareem – 16th October Winner

Originally from India, Ameer is currently residing in Dubai. He purchased his lucky winning ticket online, ticket number 268-333450, and his excitement knows no bounds.

Sudesh Sharma – 17th October Winner

A 57-year-old engineer from Canada, currently residing in Qatar for the past two years, struck gold with his very first Big Ticket purchase. When he received the winning call, he was in disbelief. “I wasn’t expecting it at all, but it feels incredible,” he shared. Though he’s still deciding what to do with his prize, he plans to cash in the gold and is now setting his sights on winning the bigger draws. Encouraged by his unexpected win, he vows to keep participating and leaves this message for others: “Once in a while, everyone should try their luck—you never know when it might be your turn.”

Bibymon Kunjachen – 18th October Winner

A 41-year-old civil land surveyor from Kerala has been living in Abu Dhabi since 2008. He has been a loyal Big Ticket participant since 2010, purchasing tickets almost every month. Upon receiving the winning call, he was thrilled, saying, “After so many years of purchasing Big Ticket, it has finally paid off—I have won!” While he has not yet decided what to do with the gold, he is committed to continuing his participation in Big Ticket. His encouraging message to others is simple: “Try again and again—you will win eventually.”

Anand Jha – 19th October Winner

A dedicated Big Ticket customer since 2018, a Qatar-based engineer originally from Patna is celebrating an extraordinary win. Having lived in Qatar since 2011, he’s been purchasing tickets almost every month on his own. When the winning call came, his joy was overwhelming. With two daughters, he plans to save the winning gold for their future. He remains committed to Big Ticket, stating, “I have full faith in the platform and believe I’ll win the big draw one day.” His message to others is simple yet heartfelt: “It’s a genuine platform, so trust it and try your luck.”

Rama Moorthi – 20th October Winner

A 44-year-old computer operator from Chennai, currently living in Kuwait for the past 12 years, couldn’t believe his luck when he purchased his Big Ticket on Saturday, October 19th, and received the winning call the very next day. Overjoyed by the news, he expressed how good it felt to win so quickly. Having bought the ticket with 15 other people, he plans to split the gold amongst them. He remains committed to Big Ticket and intends to keep purchasing tickets for future draws.

Customers who purchase a Big Ticket during the month of October will automatically be entered into the daily electronic draws for a chance to win a 24K gold bar weighing 250 grams, valued at AED 80,000. Anyone who purchases a ticket during this month will stand a chance to walk away with the AED 20 million grand prize during the live draw on 3rd November. Another fortunate winner will drive off in a luxurious Range Rover Velar, valued at AED 355,000, on the same day. Tickets are available online at www.bigticket.ae or at in-store counters located at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain International Airport.

For all the latest news and updates, be sure to follow Big Ticket’s official social media platforms and website.