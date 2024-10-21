Las Damas de Rizal hosts ‘Walk of Hope’ event to support cancer patients, families

Las Damas de Rizal – Dubai and Northern Emirates Chapter (LDR) and Knights of Rizal Emarat Dubai Chapter successfully held an event for a cause at the Millennium Airport Hotel on Sunday, October 20.

The “Walk of Hope” event was participated in by LDR and Knights of Rizal members along with their families and friends, supporters, patrons, and Filipino community leaders. Also present were Vice Consul Paola Belle Ebora and Vice Consul Jim Jimeno of Philippine Consulate – Dubai and Northern Emirates.

Walk of Hope was an initiative of Las Damas de Rizal that aimed to inspire and support cancer patients and their families.

According to LDR members, the Walk of Hope initiative is very close to their hearts as the organization includes cancer survivors like Elaine Superio, Dr. Sharon Mendoza, Jasmine Carbonilla Temana as well as both presidents of LDR Abu Dhabi and LDR Dubai and Northern Emirates, Dr. Aileen Villanueva and Jeanelyn “Ji” Jarder, respectively.

In her speech, Jarder, president and founding member of Las Damas de Rizal, expressed her gratitude to all who supported the event and its cause.

“Let’s gather our strength, our love, our care, and please help us support FOCP (Friends of Cancer Patients) Sharjah because they have really done so much for us, especially the Filipino community. That’s why we are here tonight not just to celebrate but also to spread awareness that there is hope and there is always a channel of helping each other,” she said.

The event, in collaboration with Friends of Cancer Patients Sharjah, aimed to raise awareness and create a channel of support. Joining from FOCP were Aisha Abdulla Al Mullah, director of FOCP Sharjah; Mariame Mohammed Al Harmoodi, head of Community Affairs; and Manal Ali, Community Affairs executive.

Friends of Cancer Patients Sharjah is a non-profit organization founded in 1999 under the directives and patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah, founder and patron of the Friends of Cancer Patients.

Since its inception, the organization has successfully helped cancer patients and their families overcome a multitude of challenges, bringing hope in the most difficult circumstances. FOCP is on its mission to keep the steadfast commitment to the community by upholding excellence, continuously improving, and looking for opportunities to provide much-needed support.

One of the highlights of the gala night was the “Pink is Beautiful Creations” runway, featuring cancer warriors from various nationalities and showcasing the designs of Westford University fashion design students. The event aimed to convey a powerful message of hope.

In the lead-up to the event, the patients were pampered at a ladies’ salon, preparing them for an evening of glamour and inspiration, offering a welcome escape from the daily challenges posed by cancer.

Walk of Hope was not just a gala dinner; it was a celebration of life, opportunity and a journey of healing mind, body, and soul. The event endeavored to inspire hope and solidarity within the community, emphasizing the importance of compassion and unity in facing challenges like cancer.

Las Damas de Rizal, founded in 2024 under the umbrella of the Knights of Rizal and acknowledged by the Philippine government under R.A. 646, is a non-profit civil group comprised of empowered and successful women in the UAE. It is dedicated to preserving and promoting the legacy of Dr. Jose Rizal, the Philippine National Hero, whose ideals and contributions resonate deeply in Philippine history, culture, and national identity.