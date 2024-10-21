Filipina writer in Bahrain selected as US ambassador teacher

A Bahrain-based educator and a member of the Filipino Writers’ Circle (FilWrite) Bahrain has recently been chosen for a prestigious exchange program in the United States. Her selection for this highly competitive initiative underscores a rigorous evaluation process that recognizes her exceptional teaching skills and commitment to education.

Ruth Mirhan Orense, vice president of the FilWrite Bahrain, known for her passionate commitment to teaching and her contribution to the literary community expressed her excitement about the opportunity. “I am happy to be part of this exchange program. It will allow me to enhance my teaching methods and relate with fellow educators.” Ruth has been teaching in Bahrain for 17 years.

As an Ambassador Teacher at John W. Tolbert Elementary School in the State of Virginia’s Loudon County Public School District, she will have an avenue to share her unique experiences, insights, and creative approaches to teaching that further her professional growth and inspire her colleagues and students.

Cecilia V. Ancheta, president of FilWrite, expressed that the Filipino Writers’ Circle is deeply honored by the accomplishments of their colleague.

“This recognition represents her personal achievement, as well as a very good chance to share the unique Filipino cultural heritage with the diverse educational environments of the United States. Such exchange carries the transformational power of education and points out how cross-cultural partnership makes the world better through the empowerment and inspiration of people.”

Meanwhile, Engr. Rodel Pomperada, one of the colleagues in the Filipino community advised, “As you open up this new chapter of your teaching career in the US, let me acknowledge some of your achievements and go over a few pragmatic thoughts. Leaving Bahrain, where you made so much difference, is a big leap. However, your teaching skills and commitment to the students shall further assist you in this new setting. Though the US is a different platform, just keep in mind the professional circle that you had built up in Bahrain. Education is a process where opportunities are endless; make the most of it!”

The ambassador exchange teacher program of Participate Learning selects teachers from around the world who demonstrate teaching excellence and a deep commitment to enhancing educational practices and strengthening cultural ties. Selected educators participate in professional development and share best practices with educators in the USA.

Filipino Writers’ Circle is an organization of writers and literary enthusiasts committed to fostering and developing Filipino literature. Quite often, it acts as a venue for collaboration, sharing of ideas, and mentorship among writers. The circle organizes workshops, readings, and literary events that facilitate connections among participants while promoting the exploration of various themes pertinent to Filipino culture and identity.

(Cecil V. Ancheta, Filipino Writers’ Circle)