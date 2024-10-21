Dubai Run 2024: Registration now open for runners of all ages

Dubai Run 2024 is set to make its exciting return on November 24, 2024, and registration is now officially open!

This free, family-friendly event serves as the grand finale of the month-long Dubai Fitness Challenge. Last year, the run attracted over 220,000 participants, who chose between 5km and 10km routes that traversed the iconic Sheikh Zayed Road and showcased some of Dubai’s most famous landmarks.

Registration now open

Registration for the Dubai Run 2024 is now open at www.dubairun.com/register. Please note that children under 13 must be registered by an adult over 21 years old. Meanwhile, children aged 13 to 21 can register individually but will require parental consent.

Registered participants can pick up their bibs and T-shirts from November 11 to 23, 2024, at the Dubai Municipality Zabeel Park 30 x 30 Fitness Village. Keep an eye on your email for the collection schedule, as it will be sent to you directly.

Remember: It’s essential to claim your bib, as the Dubai Run’s FAQ clearly states that participation is not permitted without a bib.

Dubai Run routes

According to the Dubai Run’s website, participants can choose between two exciting routes. The 5km route begins on Sheikh Zayed Road near the Museum of the Future and concludes at Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, right by Dubai Mall.

For those looking for a longer challenge, the 10km route also starts near the Museum of the Future on Sheikh Zayed Road but ends at the DIFC Gate Building near Emirates Towers. Whether you’re a seasoned runner or a casual participant, both routes promise an unforgettable experience amidst Dubai’s iconic landmarks.

Interested participants may visit Dubai Run’s Need to Know page at www.dubairun.com/en/need-to-know for more information.