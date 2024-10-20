UAE’s ‘Birds of Goodness’ conducts 53rd humanitarian aid airdrop in Gaza

The UAE has successfully delivered its 53rd airdrop of humanitarian and relief supplies to the Gaza Strip as part of the ongoing “Birds of Goodness” operation.

This latest airdrop delivered 80 tonnes of essential food and relief items to the region, targeting families in the isolated areas that are difficult to reach, the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence announced.

This brings the distributed relief aid to a total of 3,623 tonnes since the launch of the Birds of Goodness.

The initiative is designed to address the urgent needs of vulnerable populations of Palestinians, particularly women and children, who are suffering from the ongoing conflict.