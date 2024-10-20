Hoping for zero traffic fatalities: Man who lost his leg warns vs reckless driving

In an effort to raise awareness about traffic safety, an Emirati who lost his leg in an accident has left a clear message to the public: He wants to see zero fatalities.

In a recent video shared by the Dubai Police, Ahmed Alraeesi recounts his experience and the impact of his accident, which was caused by overspeeding.

“Speeding has serious consequences, and the risks it brings are high. Remember, traffic laws are in place to protect you and everyone on the road,” the Dubai Police reminds, as part of its ‘Together, towards zero traffic fatalities’ campaign.

In a separate post, Alraeesi also urged the public to learn from these incidents which have affected many lives, especially the youth.

“This footage reflects a part of the reality that I’ve lived. I’ve lost a part of my body, and many young people have lost their youth due to traffic accidents,” he wrote.

“I hope we don’t see deaths or handicaps due to traffic accidents,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahmed Alraeesi (@a7mdan_)

Meanwhile, the video garnered attention from social media users, with 3,446 likes as of writing.

“A deep message to all who lives in the UAE,” one commenter said.

“I wish there was a number less than 0. My bro passed away in accident. Whole family is suffering from it,” another one said.