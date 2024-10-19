UAE continues humanitarian support to Lebanon with 120 tonnes of relief aid

The United Arab Emirates has ramped up its humanitarian efforts in Lebanon, dispatching three more planes carrying 120 tonnes of relief aid.

With this, the UAE has now sent a total of 12 aircraft carrying 515 tonnes of aid as part of its ongoing national relief campaign, “The UAE stands with Lebanon,” which started on October 8.

This initiative is coordinated with international organizations, including the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), as part of the two-week campaign.

The relief materials have also been extended to the Lebanese refugees in Syria.

“The UAE has always been a global icon in humanitarian work and in helping societies in the midst of disasters and conflicts restore security and stability,” said Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development and International Organisations.

The campaign was launched under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and under the supervision of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, and Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council.