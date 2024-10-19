UAE brings flying taxi to London

The United Arab Emirates’ flying taxi has reached the streets of London!

As part of the country’s initiative to launch flying taxis by 2026, the UAE has showcased the futuristic vehicle in an exhibit along the Charring Cross station in London.

Tourists and commuters were greeted by the bright yellow flying taxi parked above the traditional taxi queue accompanied by the headline “Unlike Other Taxis, Others can reach the sky.”

This exhibit is part of the “Bring Your Impossible / Invest in the UAE” campaign, designed to highlight the UAE’s achievements and futuristic vision, while attracting global investors and visionaries.

