Dubai to launch electric air taxis by 2026, RTA official says

Dubai is set to transform urban transportation with the launch of fully electric air taxis in early 2026 as part of its Advanced Air Mobility initiatives, a senior official announced.

The first point of four planned vertiports is expected to be operational in the first quarter of 2026, connecting key areas, including hotels and the airport, said Khaled Al Awadhi, Director of the Transportation Systems Department at the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

During the World Congress and Exhibition on Intelligent Transport Systems held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Al Awadhi outlined how the project aims to modernize transportation in the city by offering a swift, efficient, and eco-friendly alternative to conventional travel.

Powered by Joby Aviation, the electric air taxis will operate at a speed of 320 km/h, with the ability to transport a pilot and four passengers.

This new mode of travel is expected to significantly cut travel times, with routes from Dubai International Airport to Palm Jumeirah taking just 10-12 minutes instead of 45 minutes by car, according to Tyler Trerotola, General Manager for the Middle East at Joby Aviation.

The four vertiports are planned for Dubai International Airport, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, and Dubai Downtown.

This project follows a Definitive Agreement signed between Skyports Infrastructure, Dubai’s RTA, and Joby Aviation during the World Government Summit in February, with the goal of launching air taxi services by 2026.