PH, UAE to forge cooperation on renewable energy

In a step toward enhancing bilateral energy collaboration, Philippine Energy Secretary Raphael P.M. Lotilla met with UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail Mohamed Faraj Al Mazrouei, to finalize a memorandum of cooperation focused on energy transition between the two nations.

During the meeting, Lotilla highlighted the investment opportunities in the Philippines, particularly in renewable energy and cleaner energy sources.

He also noted the government’s commitment to advancing clean energy initiatives under the current administration, through favorable policies and incentives designed to attract both local and foreign investments.

Lotilla also met with Mohamed Hassan Abdul Rahman Al Hawi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Investment, and Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, President and CEO of Masdar, a government-owned renewable energy company.

Masdar, recognized for its leadership in green hydrogen and renewable energy projects across over 40 countries, expressed keen interest in establishing solar, wind, and battery storage projects in the Philippines, the Department of Energy said in a news release.

The meeting between the two countries’ representatives was held on October 16.

Lotilla also led a Philippine energy mission to Saudi Arabia, tackling energy security and promoting sustainable development, which included signing a Memorandum of Understanding with His Royal Highness Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, the Minister of Energy of Saudi Arabia.