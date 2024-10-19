MoHAP holds health research governance workshop

In line with its efforts to support the health research system in the UAE and sustain the country’s excellence and global leadership in healthcare innovation, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has recently organized a workshop titled “Developing Frameworks Related to the Governance of Health Research Ethics in the UAE.”

The event gathered together experts and specialists from strategic health sector partners, academic institutions, and the private sector. It primarily aimed to review and discuss how to further improve the regulatory frameworks developed by the National Centre for Health Research (NCHR) in collaboration with experts from Monash University, Australia.

Additionally, the workshop sought to encourage meaningful participation among experts and stakeholders, promoting strong partnerships and collaborations across different sectors.

According to a WAM report, Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, delivered a speech on NCHR’s series of frameworks that it has co-developed with Monash University.

These covered health research ethics, guidelines for health research ethics committees that clarify roles and responsibilities to ensure thorough and independent research reviews, mechanisms for accrediting these committees, and regulations for responsible conduct in health research to uphold professional commitments, frameworks that are all aligned with international best practices.

For his part, Dr. Mohammed Salim Al Olama, MoHAP Undersecretary, highlighted the Ministry’s commitment to enhancing research cooperation across the UAE with strategic partners in the health sector, including both local and international academic institutions and the private sector.

Meanwhile, Dr. Khalil Ibrahim Qayed, Director of the National Centre for Health Research at MoHAP, emphasized the need to unify frameworks related to health research ethics to ensure adherence to scientific integrity, transparency, and responsibility.

He added that partnerships play a pivotal role in creating opportunities for sharing invaluable experiences and insights, fostering a sustainable research environment in the country and enhancing its global standing in health research.